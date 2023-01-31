Memphis Fire Dept. Terminates Paramedics Who Saw Tyre Nichols Writhing in Pain After Fatal Police Beating

Authorities in Memphis have fired three paramedics accused of doing little or nothing to save the life of Tyre Nichols.

Two of those paramedics, Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, can be seen in the video of the fatal beating released last week by the Memphis Police Department.

The two men arrived on the scene at 8:41 p.m., and shortly after asked an officer to shine a light on Tyre.

A barely conscious Tyre sat propped up against a car at that point, and could be heard moaning in agony.

Tyre's injuries are visible even in the video footage, yet no one appears to offer him any aid.

Video shows that the two men then walk away and do no attend to Tyre for seven minutes, even when he starts to writhe on the floor in obvious distress,

The men then call for an ambulance, and at 9 p.m., Tyre finally receives medical attention for the first time.

That is 23 minutes after he endured a fatal beating at the hands of police,

Tyre would die three days later at the hospital.

Lt. Michelle Whitaker — who is not seen in the video footage — has been fired as well for remaining in the fire apparatus while on the scene.

The Memphis Fire Department said in a statement that "their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department."

