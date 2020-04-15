Michael Buble's Wife Comes to His Defense After Livestream Appears to Show Him Elbowing Her

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato has come to her husband's defense today after a livestream video appeared to show him elbowing his wife. The video showed his apparent elbow jab into Lopilato's side and then he pulled her in tight into an embrace.

Some have claimed it was abusive, but Lopilato has since taken to social media to dispute the claim.

"I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would choose him again a thousand times over!" she said.

Stuck at home because of COVID-19, many celebrities have been passing the time on social media.

Sofia Vergara posted a throwback video of herself in a yellow bikini when she hosted a Spanish-language travel show in the 1990s.

Former Miss USA Shanna Moelkler revealed she dropped 40 pounds and posted the before and after photos on Twitter. "Look I'm starting to get some abs," she wrote.

Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about their experience recovering from COVI9-19.

"Did George take good care of you?" Kimmel asked.

"He didn't have to bathe me or anything," Wentworth said. "He brought me food and chicken soup, lemonade. He was actually a rock star."

