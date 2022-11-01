Rap star Takeoff was shot dead during an after-hours party outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old Georgia rapper was part of the hit group Mikos, alongside his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset, who is married to fellow rap star Cardi B.

The Atlanta-based trio was at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley when a dispute arose, allegedly over a dice game, and shots rang out, according to reports. Officers who arrived at about 2:30 a.m. found the victim outside the bowling alley on a third-floor balcony, police said. He had been shot in the head or neck, authorities said.

Two other unidentified victims were reportedly transported to a local hospital in private vehicles, according to reports. A rep for Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, confirmed his death to several media outlets including The Associated Press, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

The shooting happened just after Quavo and Takeoff, under their side duo named Unc & Phew, released a Halloween-themed video for their song “Messy.”

Social media ignited Tuesday with tributes from contemporaries of the rapper. "Forever a legend, I can't believe this," Lil Pump posted on Instagram. Ja Rule wrote "Rip Takeoff ... this s**t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family."

Boxer Eubank Jr. wrote, “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

The three family members formed Migos in 2008. Their debut mixtape, "Juug Season," was released in 2011. The trio had their first hit with “Versace,” which led to a string of chart-toppers including “Bad and Boujee,” as well as “Stir Fry” and “MotorSport.”

Their second album, "Culture," topped the Billboard 200 in 2017 and received a Grammy nomination for best rap album.

Houston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their homicide division.

Related Stories