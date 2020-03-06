Missing Idaho Kids: Lori Vallow Daybell's New Attorneys Ask Judge To Reduce $5 Million Bail Ahead of Hearing

The mother of two missing children has hired new attorneys and is again asking for her $5 million bail to be reduced ahead of her first court appearance in Idaho Friday.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, arrived in Rexburg on Thursday accompanied by law enforcement officers after her extradition from Hawaii. She is scheduled to appear in court 2 p.m. Friday.

Daybell has hired three new Idaho-based attorneys, who have already requested that her bail be lowered. Lori's attorneys in Kaua'i had previously asked a judge there to reduce her bail two separate times. Both requests were denied, with the Kaua'i prosecutor arguing that Lori is a flight risk.

Lori faces two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who were last seen in September. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Lori has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Lori's new attorneys, Brian Webb, Mark Means and Edwina Elcox, filed the motion for bond reduction Wednesday and are expected to argue for it during Friday's hearing. The attorneys did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

On Wednesday, Webb, Means and Elcox also filed a request for discovery, asking the prosecutor's office to provide "information, evidence and materials" it has collected in the case.

Those include statements made by Lori before and after her arrest; Lori's criminal record, if any; documents and tangible objects the state has collected; reports from any examination or tests; computer and digital records; and police reports, handwritten notes and dispatch tapes.

Lori's attorneys have also asked for "a written list of names and addresses of all persons having knowledge of relevant facts who may be called by the State as witness at trial."

In the motion, the attorneys argue that the prosecutor's previous "blanket objection" to releasing witnesses' addresses "seeks protective orders for all witnesses, absent any particularized and speciﬁc showing of any need for a protective order."

On Thursday, the FBI released new photos of Tylee and JJ from a trip to Yellowstone National Park they took with their mother and uncle just before they disappeared.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Tylee and JJ visited Yellowstone with Lori and her brother, Alex Cox. That trip was the last time anyone saw Tylee. Cox died months later on Dec. 12, and his death is currently under investigation.

JJ was last seen at his elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, according to authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Read Lori's attorneys full request for discovery below, shared by KTVB.

