Mom, 3 Kids Identified Following Fatal Pennsylvania House Fire

The remains of a mother and her three children have been identified following a fatal Pennsylvania house fire last week, People reported.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified four of the five victims of a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township Thursday as Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her children: son Jordan, 1, and daughters Ainsley, 3, and Paisley, 6, WFMJ reported.

One of the Seltzer children was found days after the blaze on Tuesday after a coordinated search between fire departments and EMS through the debris, CBS News reported.

Libonati said that with forensics using medical, dental and x-rays, he has been able to confirm the identities. WFMJ reported.

Another victim, an adult male, reportedly the father of the children, was also found and has not been identified as medical records from another state are pending, People reported. The cause of death will take about three weeks to determine, WFMJ reported.

The State Fire Marshal has announced it has been able to confirm what caused the fire at this time and will release what happened following an investigation, according to reports.

The children’s parents were said to be divorced, People reported.

Elizabeth Seltzer’s sister has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

“Liz Seltzer was an amazing human being who loved with her whole heart, and thought nothing of dropping everything she was doing to help her family when they needed her, even when they didn’t know they needed her,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Thursday night she and her three beautiful children, Paisley, Ainsley and Jordan were taken from us in a horrible house fire. We need help with covering the cost of the four funerals and we would love to be able to get the grave stone as well for them. Any help that can be given would be greatly appreciated by the whole family.”

