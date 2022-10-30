Mom Trapped Under Couch After It Gets Stuck on Flight of Stairs

The moments after a couch became trapped on a flight of basement stairs, trapping a woman underneath until she was freed by emergency responders, was caught on camera.

Clair Hickman’s mother was trapped for three hours after a couch the family was trying to move became lodged on the stairs.

The moment has been compared to an iconic scene in “Friends” where Ross, motivated by not having to pay professionals, tries to bring a couch up his apartment building’s stairs with the help of Chandler and Rachel. “Pivot!” Ross repeatedly yells, but to no avail.

Life imitated art for the Hickmans, who also were unable to pivot their way out of the conundrum.

Ultimately, Ross ends up sawing the couch in half, but that option wasn’t available to the Hickmans.

“We would've just used a chainsaw ourselves and cut the couch up,” Hickman said, but the family didn’t have a chainsaw.

And so, they called the fire department.

“They were able to get the railing off the wall and get the couch down to the basement and free my mom,” she said. “Mom's OK, the couch is OK, and the ceilings and the wall are definitely not OK.”

