Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been in hiding since his homes in Florida and California were raided as part of a human trafficking investigation. While the celebrity is keeping a low profile, more people are coming forward to share their harrowing experiences with Combs.

Former TV host Tanika Ray, who was once a backup dancer for Combs, claimed she had a horrific experience involving the rapper.

“You know, we all have stories, seriously, we all have stories. Mine is horrific and only five people know it,” Ray said.

Music writer Touré told MSNBC anchor Joy Reid an unsettling story about a relative who once interned for Combs.

“Years later, they finally came out, this is a male, and said that Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me or the internship is over.’ And they said, ‘Absolutely not,’ and the internship ended,” Touré said.

The raids on Combs’ homes triggered intense emotion from one woman, Natania Reuben, who claims that Diddy shot her in the face during an infamous nightclub shooting in 1999. Combs was with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when he got into an argument with another man.

“I looked straight forward ahead and I watched the muzzle flash from both of their guns and I felt the impact to my face instantly. There’s no doubt in my mind who shot me,” Reuben said during an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

Combs and Lopez were both arrested in connection with the shooting but no charges were ever filed.

Reuben told NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports that, like many people, she watched the federal raids on Combs’ mansions.

“When I saw it, it was very cathartic for me because I finally felt like justice would be served. Justice would be mine and belong to all of his victims,” Reuben said.

The investigations into sex crimes and trafficking allegations against Combs are being compared to the probe that brought down R. Kelly.

Lawyer Nadia Shihata, who led the federal prosecution of Kelly, spoke to Inside Edition.

“The R. Kelly case I think provides a good roadmap for prosecutors to use, to consider the type of charges they can bring, and also the evidence that will prove them, the types of witnesses that a jury will find compelling,” Shihata says.

Combs did not respond to Inside Edition’s calls for comment.

Combs previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.