Mother Arrested for Allegedly Locking Son in Apartment for 28 Years

A mother in Sweden has been arrested for allegedly locking her son inside their apartment for nearly 30 years, according to reports.

"The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm," Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling told Agence France-Presse.

She declined to comment on local reports that the son had been held for 28 years.

The mother taken her son out of school when he was 12 and had kept locked inside the home since then, according to local media. He is now 41. He was found by a relative on Sunday, malnourished and without most of his teeth, the reports said.

The man and his mother were not identified. He had reportedly had infected sores on his legs and had limited speech abilities, the reports. Both mother and son were being treated at a local hospital, authorities said.

The unnamed relative who discovered the man said the apartment was filthy, "There was urine, dirt and dust. It smelled rotten," she told Expressen, adding that she had to wade through piles of garbage to reach the man.

"No one could have cleaned that home for many years," the relative told the news outlet.

The mother has denied abusing her son and keeping him locked up, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

