Mother of Murder Victim 'Enraged' as Alabama Basketball Star Darius Miles Breaks Down in Tears During Arrest

The mother of Jamea Harris is speaking out following the arrest of University of Alabama basketball star Darius Miles in connection with her daughter's murder.

Video of Miles' arrest on Monday on a charge of capital murder shows the 21-year-old athlete in hysterics and pleading for his mother.

It is a video that leaves DeCarla Heard filled with anger.

"It just enraged me that he could cry for his mother after he took another person's life," Heard tells Inside Editon, just two days after her own daughter's murder.

Heard says she is still not sure how she is going to share the news with her 5-year-old grandson.

"I know at some point he's going to want to know where his mommy is," says Heard. "And when that time comes I just don't know how to explain."

DARIUS MILES ARREST WARRANT

Court documents filed in the case claim that Darius supplied the gun to his friend Michael Lynn Davis, 20, who allegedly opened fire into the parked vehicle that Harris was in with her boyfriend.

Both men have been charged with capital murder.

“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” a statement from attorneys William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman read, per the Associated Press. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

