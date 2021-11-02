Mysterious 'Jet Pack Man' Sightings Perplexing Pilots Near LAX May Have Finally Been Solved | Inside Edition

Mysterious 'Jet Pack Man' Sightings Perplexing Pilots Near LAX May Have Finally Been Solved

By IE Staff
First Published: 3:13 PM PDT, November 2, 2021

The LAPD released helicopter footage showing a large Jack Skellington balloon in the sky. “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons,” an FBI spokesman said.

Has the mystery of jet pack sightings reported near Los Angeles International Airport finally been solved? Investigators now believe the elusive “jet pack man” spotted by several pilots may have actually been large balloons all along.

Just-released video from an LAPD helicopter appears to show what the mysterious object in the sky really is — a Jack Skellington balloon — the spooky character from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons,” an FBI spokesman said.

Aviation expert Steve Cowell says the balloons could be dangerous.

“Whoever is doing this is really, really tempting fate and can be placing an aircraft in serious danger, lives in serious danger,” Cowell said.

The balloon shown in the LAPD video is called an airwalker and can be purchased for cheap at a party store. Inside Edition filled a Jack Skellington party balloon with helium to demonstrate the process. It took only a few minutes before it was ready to go, and if it wasn't kept down, it would fly away.

There have been three separate sightings of what appeared to a “jet pack man” soaring up to 6,000 feet over Los Angeles, including in one video shot by a flight instructor in 2020.  

