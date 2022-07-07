Mystery surrounds the disappearance of three young adults who went missing from within the same 50-mile radius in Texas over the last few months, officials said.

The missing individuals are two women and one man, local outlet News 4 San Antonio first reported.

The sheriff's office appealed to the community at large in helping find the three missing persons and released descriptions of them and where they were last seen, according to the outlet.

Jordan Tompkins was last seen walking alone on PR 37 on April 22. Tompkins is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, short dark blonde hair and tattoos.

Brittany McMahon was last seen June 19 on Old Loop 173. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. McMahon has hazel eyes, blonde hair with dark roots, tattoos and was suffering from a broken left wrist when she vanished.

A resident in the area discovered skeletal remains near his property on Sunday that authorities believe may be of McMahon, according to the Bandera Bulletin.

“It is believed to be the remains of Brittany McMahon, who has been missing since last month, but that determination will be made pending autopsy results,” King told the Bulletin Tuesday morning.

Judge Mike Towers has ordered an autopsy to be performed by Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart, according to the outlet. No further information regarding the condition of the remains or the circumstances under which they were discovered were made available.

Dimitri Perez went missing April 14 and was last seen at the blinking lights at Regan Wells off Hwy 83 in Leakey.

Anyone with information in connection to any of the missing person cases is encouraged to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-4323.

