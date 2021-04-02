Naya Rivera to Posthumously Voice Catwoman in Animated DC Movie, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’

Naya Rivera will voice the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the DC animated film, "Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One." People reports that the posthumous role was her last before she died in July 2020.

The "Glee" actress died after a drowning accident while on a rented boat with her five-year-old son at Lake Piru in Southern California. Josey survived the accident, and experts think Naya drowned while trying to save him. She was 33 years old when she passed.

Others cast in the movie include Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke, Titus Welliver, Troy Baker, David Dastmalchian and Jensen Ackles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Batman: The Long Halloween" adapts a classic Batman comics series, which follows the character as he pursues a mysterious criminal who murders people on a holiday each month. That comic was first published in 1996 and is a key source of inspiration for Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight."

This film will debut this spring or summer. It is a two-part project, but no details have been made yet about the second part.

