Nearly $70K Raised for 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Struck by Train While Riding His Bike

One Wisconsin community has come together to help the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a train while riding his bike. Over $60,000 has been raised for Davey Murray, who was struck by a train in Wauwatosa on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Cops say the teen was riding with friends near the tracks when a train blocked their view of a second train that was heading in the opposite direction at the same time.

“This was an accident,” his parents Patrick and Tracey told CBS affiliate WDJT. “He was with his friends, and it was just bad luck that it was a double train. One [train] went one way and one went the other, and he thought it was clear and it wasn’t.”

The teenager is currently at Milwaukee Children’s Hospital, where he is suffering life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, collapsed lungs, brain swelling and other internal injuries.

“So, while Davey is fighting as hard as he can to recover from his accident - and if you know Davey, you know that he will fight and he will win,” a GoFundMe page set up for the family said. “We can help the Murray family fight the mounting cost of Davey's hospital bills.”

So far the online fundraiser has raised more than $68,000 since it was posted less than a week ago. The page hopes to make $70,000 and is closing in on it.

“There are many words to describe Davey - funny, brave, confident, bold - but if Davey is anything he is a fighter. He has already made progress but he still has a very long way to go,” the page added.

