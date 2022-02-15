When a house went up in flames, the neighbors came, or at least tried, to come to the rescue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire at a home in Sherman Oaks, California, broke out in the detached garage.

And until the fire department could arrive, neighbors pulled out their garden hoses and tried to prevent the fire from spreading.

It was a valiant effort, but they were no match for the blaze.

The LAFD says it took firefighters 14 minutes to extinguish the fire once they got the call, and the cause is under investigation.

But these neighbors still get some credit for trying — and caring.

