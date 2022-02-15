Neighbors Use Garden Hoses to Battle Fire Spreading Through California Home

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:20 PM PST, February 15, 2022

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire at a home in Sherman Oaks, California, broke out in the detached garage.

When a house went up in flames, the neighbors came, or at least tried, to come to the rescue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire at a home in Sherman Oaks, California, broke out in the detached garage. 

And until the fire department could arrive, neighbors pulled out their garden hoses and tried to prevent the fire from spreading. 

It was a valiant effort, but they were no match for the blaze.

The LAFD says it took firefighters 14 minutes to extinguish the fire once they got the call, and the cause is under investigation.

But these neighbors still get some credit for trying — and caring. 

Related Stories

North Carolina Firefighters Use Crane to Save Dog Who Ran Into Quarry
12 Herons Rescued After Wildfire Released Back Into the Wild
Rapper Cardi B Offers to Cover Cost for the Funerals of Bronx Fire Victims
2 Teens Rescued From Ice By Missouri Firefighters Training For Ice Rescues News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
1

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China

Politics
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
2

83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car

Crime
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
3

Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police

Crime
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
4

San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects

Crime
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
5

Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message

Human Interest