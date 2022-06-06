New Jersey Man Becomes Third Person in 2022 to Die Trying to Summit Alaska’s Denali Mountains

News
Denali Mountains
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:40 AM PDT, June 6, 2022

There have been 129 climbing deaths at the park since 1932, CBS News reported.

A New Jersey man has become the third person to die trying to summit Alaska’s Denali Mountains this past year, according to CBS News.

Fernando Birman, 48, of Stockton, New Jersey, died Friday evening at an elevation of 19,700 feet while on an attempt to reach the top of the 20,310-foot peak, the National Park Service said.

Birman was just over 600 feet shy of the peak, NBC News reported.

The park service added Birman collapsed and his guides initiated CPR but he never regained his pulse.

Birman was part of a 12-member guided tour that began their ascent on May 22, said Sharon Stiteler, a spokesperson for Denali National Park, in a statement obtained by CBS News.

The park statement said despite the cause of death being as of yet unknown, the medical examiner said it was consistent with sudden cardiac arrest.

The Denali Mountains are North America's tallest peak and three people within the last year, including Birman, have died trying to climb to the summit.

There have been 129 climbing deaths at the park since 1932, CBS News reported.

Related Stories

Chinese Airliner Carrying 132 Passengers Falls From the Sky and Crashes Into Mountainous Region in South China
Parachute Pilot Gets Eagle Wing Tattoo While Parachuting Down Mountains in Turkey
Lost Hiker in Colorado Mountains Ignores Calls From Rescuers Because He Didn't Recognize the Number
81-Year-Old Man Attempts to Climb 288 Mountains in Scotland to Honor WifeInspirational

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alex Murdaugh Case: Body of Housekeeper Who Died in 2018 to Be Exhumed, Authorities Say
Alex Murdaugh Case: Body of Housekeeper Who Died in 2018 to Be Exhumed, Authorities Say
1

Alex Murdaugh Case: Body of Housekeeper Who Died in 2018 to Be Exhumed, Authorities Say

Crime
Missing Montana 4-Year-Old Found Safe by Sheriff's Department
Missing Montana 4-Year-Old Found Safe by Sheriff's Department
2

Missing Montana 4-Year-Old Found Safe by Sheriff's Department

News
Over a Dozen Killed in Weekend of Mass Shootings Across America
Over a Dozen Killed in Weekend of Mass Shootings Across America
3

Over a Dozen Killed in Weekend of Mass Shootings Across America

Crime
Canine Search Team Discovers Pennsylvania Man Safe Who Vanished and Was Deemed in Risk of Harm Hours Earlier
Canine Search Team Discovers Pennsylvania Man Safe Who Vanished and Was Deemed in Risk of Harm Hours Earlier
4

Canine Search Team Discovers Pennsylvania Man Safe Who Vanished and Was Deemed in Risk of Harm Hours Earlier

Human Interest
Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges
Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges
5

Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges

Entertainment