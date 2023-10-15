New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old Home 

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:07 AM PDT, October 15, 2023

Several unusual incidents led Renee Valdez to do some digging. Using social media, she contacted the previous owner of the house. They said they also dealt with what they say were ghosts while living in the home.

Renee Valdez from New Mexico has a beautiful new home. It’s on two acres of land, has several bedrooms, and was priced well. The only issue with the property: it might have ghosts. 

The charming 100-year-old home is filled with unusual noises, Renee tells Inside Edition Digital. 

“The old doorbell is not connected, but every night at the same time, the doorbell starts to ding pretty violently,” she says. “It starts slow, and then as it progresses. And that's when we started thinking something was up.”

She shares that she put cameras down in the basement, and she can sometimes hear what sounds like chairs dragging back and forth. 

Her animals also appear to see unexplained stuff daily and react accordingly.

“The one gray cat that we have, her name is Ruth,” Renee explains. “Ruth sees things in the bedroom constantly. They interrupt her, it follows her, it moves around. She's always seen it, and that freaks me out.”

“I don't like her reactions because her ears go back. She's definitely following something that's up there.” 

The unwanted visitors love to mess with the electronics in the home, Renee notes, recalling an incident with their Alexa device. 

“One of them went off and started ringing, which I didn't even know they could do this with a call, and it said, ‘There's a call coming from inside the house,’ like it's in a horror movie.  From inside, there's a call coming, and it's ringing.”

“And it's like, ‘Do you want to answer it?’ We answer it, and it just sounded like whirling on the speaker. We panic, and we're saying, ‘Alexa, stop. Alexa!' And it won't stop. So I just go and unplug the device.”

Renee says although everyone has heard things, their son says he’s actually seen a ghost. 

He says he's seen a man in his room wearing a fedora hat. And there have been occasions where he said he saw the man peek in from the bathroom. And although the encounter made him uncomfortable, he was never scared. 

This conversation led Renee to do some digging. Using social media, she contacted the previous owner of the home. 

“So I reached out to her on Facebook. She's like, ‘Oh, I've been expecting you.’”

“She's like, ‘My son saw a man with a hat.’ And it was like her son described what our son sees.”

The old owner also shared that lights would flicker and flash every time she put her newborn in a specific bedroom. The owner even shared video with Renee as proof. 

The occurrences are creepy, but Renee is a good sport. And she’s okay sharing her space with the former occupant as long as they play nice. 

“I feel like I'm in its space more than it's in mine, in a way,” she said. “Whatever it is, it's here before us.”

“They're not bothering me. I’m going to let it go. I kind of love him. In his own way, he's the icing on the cake of this creepy 1920s house that I bought.”

