New York City Hit With Heavy Rainfall, Causing Severe Flooding

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:39 PM PDT, September 29, 2023

New York Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay in place.

Heavy rain hit hard over New York City, causing chaos for its residents.

At one subway station, passengers did the best they could to climb the stairs as water came cascaded down. At some stations, water was coming out of the walls and some people were using umbrellas inside the subway stations.

At Penn Station, one of the busiest commuter hubs in the world, water was falling through the ceiling. It is not just the subways, LaGuardia Airport is also experiencing heavy floods.

People walking on the street pushed through water. In some areas water at least knee-high.

New York Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency based on the weather conditions. Adams urged residents to “stay in place” or shelter at home.

Some New York City basements and buses were flooded.

