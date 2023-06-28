New Yorkers love their pizza, so when the city announced a proposed crackdown on coal and wood-fired ovens to help the environment, some people went bonkers including one guy who started throwing slices over the fence at City Hall.

The pizza revolt has come after New York City officials threatened to crack down on coal and wood-burning pizza ovens.

Under the proposed regulation, owners may have to spend as much as $20,000 to purchase a filtration device that cuts emissions by 75 percent.

Barstool Sports’ David Portnoy, who famously tries a new pizza place every day, is up in arms, saying, “you got people getting slashed on the subway, you got flash mobs robbing stores and you're coming for coal-oven pizzerias?”

Even Elon Musk weighed in saying, “this is utter BS. It won’t make a difference to climate change.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the necessity for restrictions on coal and wood-burning ovens has never been more clear after what happened three weeks ago when smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfed the city.

“That smoke is the type of smoke we’re talking about, we don’t want to hurt businesses in the city and we don’t want to hurt the environment,” he said. “So let’s see if there’s a way to get the resolutions we’re looking for.”

He even invited the angry guy to City Hall to talk about the uproar over a pizza.

"I’m going to call the person who threw pizza over my gate to tell him he needs to bring a vegan pie to me so we can sit down, and I want to hear his side of this,” Adams said.