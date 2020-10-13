Newest 'Bachelorette' Season Shrouded by Mystery After Release of New Trailer

Mystery surrounds the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” in what is said to be one of the most shocking in franchise history. “The path we are on right now, it doesn’t end well,” host Chris Harrison tells Clare Crawley in a new trailer for the season.

"For you, for the guys, for anybody,” he continued. "Congratulations, you've just blown up 'The Bachelorette.’”

According to reports from August, Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley, who abruptly left mid-taping after falling in love. Adams would be the second Black Bachelorette in the show's history. Crawley, 39, is the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history.

Production was shut down in March due to the pandemic. When filming resumed in July, the entire season was shot at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California.

RELATED STORIES

Tayshia Adams Will Be 2nd Black 'Bachelorette' After Clare Crawley Leaves in Middle of Taping

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Rescues Man Whose Raft Flipped on River

Weatherman Blasts 'Pathetic' 'Bachelorette' Fans for Whining About Show's Interruption