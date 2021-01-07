Newly Elected West Virginia Lawmaker Films Himself Among Those Who Breached Capitol and Shouting 'Trump'

Democratic Party leaders are calling on a newly elected West Virginia state lawmaker to resign and for him to “be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” after he allegedly recorded video of himself, along with other President Donald Trump supporters, who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

"We're in! Keep it moving, baby!" shouted Republican Delegate Derrick Evans, video of the incident showed. Evans was wearing a helmet as he marched around the iconic building that has been the meeting chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives for more than two centuries.

“Trump! Trump!,” Evans blithely said as fellow rioters chimed in, swinging their Trump flags in defiance, the news outlet reported.

The breach took place nearly one hour after a joint session of Congress gathered to certify the Electoral College votes to confirm that Democratic Joe Biden won the Presidential election without bias, The Hill reported.

The terrifying ordeal that went on for more than an hour at the nation’s Capitol with some lawmakers taking cover and other officials trying to evacuate under police protection. One woman died from a gunshot wound, The Hill reported.

Evans is a Republican from Wayne County, West Virginia was sworn in on Dec. 14, 2020. He allegedly deleted the video in question from his social media, though not before a number of social media users made copies of the video then share it, NPR reported.

Since his actions,10,000 people have signed an online petition calling for his removal from office, CBS reported.

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw told CBS affiliate WOWK-TV. Evans will need to "answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today."

"While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation's most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Hanshaw said.

Jared Hunt, WV House of Delegates Communications Director told Inside Edition Digital that the West Virginia Constitution and House Rules provide members with two main mechanisms for punishing or disciplining members: censure or expulsion from the House of Delegates for the remainder of one’s term.

"Expelling a member would require a two-thirds vote of all elected delegates to approve expulsion of a member. Should members vote to expel a delegate, that would create a vacancy in that office and the local district executive committee and Governor would nominate and appoint a replacement for the unexpired term," Hunt said, "A censure vote would require a simple majority vote of the House, and involve the adoption of a resolution stating the House of Delegates formally disapproves of a delegate’s conduct.

Hunt said that he was not aware if Hanshaw and Evans had spoken January 13 will be the next date when the House of Delegates will be meeting on the matter. When asked which way the house will lean, Hunt responded "It will be up to the will of the full house. The members are not in town."

Evans said in a statement on social media Wednesday night that he was returning to West Virginia and "was simply [at the Capitol] as an independent member of the media to film history,” NPR reported.

West Virginia Democratic House Minority Leader Doug Skaff called on Hanshaw to suspend Evans' access to the statehouse and launch an investigation, CBS reported.

"Delegate Derrick Evans not only participated in this violent, intentional disruption of government; he helped lead a group that he organized to travel to Washington, D.C., to cause this chaos," Skaff said in a statement.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Evans for a comment. He did not respond to our request.

Lawmakers from other states also traveled to the nation's capital to protest the results of the Electoral College on Wednesday. It's unclear if any of those elected official forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, CBS reported.

Democratic colleagues are also calling on Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano to resign. Mastriano reportedly helped organize a bus ride to the D.C. protest, but said he left the Capitol area after the violence, which he called “unacceptable,” erupted CBS News reported.

Demonstrators also gathered in state capitals nationwide on Wednesday to oppose Biden's win in mostly peaceful gatherings, but some were pictured to be armed with what appeared to be firearms. In New Mexico, police evacuated the statehouse building as a precaution. And in Ohio and California, a few fights at demonstrations were reportedly broken up.

