A North Carolina school has come under fire after it reportedly baptized 100 kids without parental permission, according to the Daily Beast.

Students at Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school in Fayetteville, were baptized last week and left parents shocked and upset, according to Business Insider.

“My daughter calls me from the school and says, ‘Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes? I got baptized today,’” the parent of an 11-year-old told the Fayetteville Observer. “I said, ‘WHAT?’”

Some parents complained to the school’s principal, who said that just a handful of students were scheduled to receive the sacrament and the others “just began to respond to the presence of the Lord,” according to The Daily Beast.

The principal then sent an email to Fayetteville Observer, which read, “In hindsight, we would do it differently and give the students an opportunity to contact their parents and ask permission to be baptized. We were not expecting such an overwhelming response to the message that was spoken, but as a mother I certainly can empathize with why some parents were upset.”

The principal added that she didn’t intend for the sacrament to be a secret from parents, according to Business Insider.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Northwood Temple Academy for comment on the matter but has not heard back.

