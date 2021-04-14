Note in Car Abandoned in Death Valley Leads Rescuers to Injured Woman and Her Deceased Boyfriend
The note led the searchers to a treacherous spot so remote it doesn't appear on any map of the national park, which is known for its scorching temperatures and unforgiving landscape.
On the third day of searching for two campers who failed to return home after a road trip through Death Valley, rescuers found their abandoned vehicle with their three dogs still alive inside. Alex Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, also left a grim note in the car: “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.”
Henkel, 27, was found alive with a serious foot injury. But Lofgren, a 32-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was dead.
“I would like to honor Alexander Lofgren for being such a loving, strong soul. For serving his country, and protecting my sister to the end,” Henkel’s brother said.
Survival expert Thomas Coyne told Inside Edition that bringing along a GPS locator can be a lifesaver in these types of situations.
