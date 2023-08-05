Pair of American Bald Eaglets Survive Sudden Loss of Their Home

Two American bald eaglets faced a dangerous and uncertain future.

An after-work crew in Nashville cut down a tree with their nest, leaving the birds homeless. Many have followed the story and now some good news.

The crew that cut the tree down violatied both state and federal law, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The eaglets survived and were found nearby the next day.

The eaglets were weak and susceptible to predators. The adult pair noticed and started protecting and feeding the eaglets.

Kaleb Stratton, an agent with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency told WTFV, "it's awesome that we've found them up in this tree. We found where they've been feeding them fish. We found their feed pile-up there, fish and turtles."

The once-grounded eaglets are now flying. Locals have taken photographs showing they've matured to the point of caring for themselves.

With the community making sure the babies were safe and nourished, two months later they’re able to soar & take care of themselves.

As for the companies that caused the eaglets to lose their home in the first place, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Nashville has a copy of the investigative file and plans on filing criminal charges.

If convicted, those guilty could face up to $800,000 in fines.