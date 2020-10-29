‘Pandemic Fatigue’ May Be Causing Latest COVID-19 Surge

With 79,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours alone, the spread of coronavirus seems unrelenting. And the surge in cases may be blamed, in part, on so-called pandemic fatigue—a growing disregard for basic safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.



Cold weather is also forcing more people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.





New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio issued a renewed call for the public to wear masks.“We have to own it. We have to be passionate about it. We cannot let a second wave happen here,” De Blasio said.A second wave is already under way in Europe . A national lockdown in France starts on Friday. Violent protests erupted in Italy against new restrictions.

Pets for the Elderly Ramps Up Services to Help Seniors Adopt Animals During COVID-19 Pandemic

How to Have Fun on Halloween During a Pandemic

Could the COVID-19 Pandemic Correlate With a Milder Flu Season?