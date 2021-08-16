The parents of a newborn baby found inside the drawer of a dresser in a Chicago alleyway have been identified, Chicago Police told Inside Edition Digital. The parents, whose names are not being released, are not facing any charges, and the case is now being handled by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS), authorities said.

This comes after authorities shared the baby boy’s photo last week week in a desperate plea to track down any family members.

A passerby had called 911 Tuesday morning after coming across the dresser in the alley, with the hopes of recycling it, and finding the infant inside, WMAQ reported.

The baby, whom authorities believe to be less than 1 week old, was wrapped in a rosary and had vomit in his mouth, WLS reported.

The woman, who called it a “miracle” that she had been there, noticed the baby was moving and delivered first aid until first responders arrived, according to WMAQ.

The baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and was deemed to be uninjured and in good condition, firefighters said.

“It’s a good thing somebody came by. It’s hot out there, it could’ve ended differently,” Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford. “But it’s all seemingly worked out.”

There is garbage pick-up in the area on Tuesdays, and any furniture placed in that alley would have been collected, officials with the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Illinois does have a Safe Haven law that allows parents to give up their babies up to 30 days after their birth. Parents however must leave their newborn with an employee at a hospital, emergency care facility, police station or a staffed fire station for the Safe Haven law to apply.

Related Stories