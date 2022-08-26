A harrowing attempted kidnapping of a little girl was caught on camera outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio.



Ken'Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash as part of her chores, when a man walked up and inappropriately touched her. He started to walk away, then turned back, took hold of the child and apparently tried to haul her away.

The little girl let out a blood-curdling scream and was able to get away and run back inside.

Her dad, Ricky Nash, hopped in the car looking for the man, called police and confronted him at an auto body shop down the street.

"I went after him like he still had my daughter with him, because I didn't want him to go out here and do something to another kid," Ricky said.

Police arrested Deric McPherson and charged him with abduction and inappropriate touching.

Inside Edition security expert Steve Kardian says what happened to the girl is an important reminder for all parents and kids.

"She pretty much did everything right. She was verbal, she screamed, she attracted attention and she fought back, making him leave her there and go out for a softer target," Kardian said.

Ken'Adi’s parents are giving full credit to their brave daughter.

"She was super brave. She listened to what we have taught her and what she's seen on TV and she screamed and she got away, thankfully," Mandy Nash said.

"I just want people to know that they need to have talks with their children. They need to teach their children that this can happen if you're not careful enough," the mom continued.

