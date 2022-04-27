A teenage girl and her two friends were robbed at gunpoint as the homeowners watched the terrifying home invasion on their Ring app.

Video shows two armed men burst into the house in Pasadena, Texas, and order the three victims to the floor. One of the suspects lifted one of the teens by her hair and ordered her to another part of the house.

As the robbery unfolded, the girl's parents, who were out for the evening, watched in horror on their cellphones.

“Hey, who’s in my house?” the homeowner says. “I got you on camera.”

“My neighbors are there. They’re calling the cops right now. Y’all better get out of my house. Y’all better get out of my house now,” he continued.

Lt. James Holt of the Pasadena Police Department says the video shows just how traumatic and terrifying the incident was.

“As soon as that camera system activates and someone is talking to them, saying ‘Get out of my home, get out of my home,’ you can see how quickly they left,” Holt said.

The suspects are still at large.

Related Stories