Persons of Interest Found in 2019 Case of Unidentified Girl's Remains Left in Delaware Park, Cops Say

Delaware police have made an apparent "breakthrough" in a 13-month-old case involving the human remains of a young girl, but they are releasing minimal information at this time, according to a report. Investigators said there are "persons of interest" related to the Sept. 2019 case when a dog walker strolling through a softball field in Smyrna found the remains believed to be those of a young girl, Delaware Online reported.

The "persons of interest" have been arrested out of state, but no further information has been provided.

Police were called to Little Lass Fields which serve as softball fields for young girls in the neighborhood and across the road from a middle school, on Sept. 13, 2019, around 4:30 p.m. on Duck Creek Parkway, Delaware Online reported. Someone called the police when their dog retrieved a bone that resembled a human, ABC reported.

No arrests were made for over a year. Now, detectives are being assisted by the FBI, but are still in the process of executing search warrants, processing evidence, and conducting interviews, according to Delaware Online.

"If and when the persons of interest are transferred to our custody, we will announce their full details as well as any crimes they are being charged with," Smyrna Police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner said.

