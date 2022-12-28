A Philadelphia man's decision to propose to his 76ers-dancer girlfriend in the middle of a game last week is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Chris Girard and his now fiancée Jackie Murtha are on cloud nine in the video, which shows the 76ers mascot Franklin the Dog unwrapping a "Will You Marry Me?" sign as Chris emerges from out of a onesie and drops to one knee to pop the question during a game break.

A shocked Jackie and elated Chris then celebrate the happy news with their friend Franklin. But online trolls have begun to go after the couple.

Chris tells Inside Edition that he gets it, and even agrees with the trolls.

"She's out of my league," Chris says.

He then compares himself to Pete Davidson, who has dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Emily Ratajkowski

"How does Pete Davidson do it?" Chris says. "He's just funny."

Chris also sees him as a kindred spirit, telling Inside Edition that Davidson will be getting a wedding invite.

As for Jackie, she dismissed all of Chris' self-effacing talk while speaking with Inside Edition. "I think he is just so handsome," she says.

