Some fast food customers in Phoenix, Arizona, will need to find another place to dine after a fire destroyed a Carl’s Jr. and Green Burrito restaurant this week.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building’s windows, and it took three-dozen fire units to get the two-alarm blaze under control.

Firefighters initially tried to battle the fire from inside the building.

But despite their best efforts, it continued to burn.

The four employees and one patron who were in the restaurant at the time the fire broke out were reportedly unhurt.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but no one will be eating at this branch of the fast food chain any time soon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, several counties in Arizona are under an excessive heat warning as temperatures reach well over 100 degrees.

