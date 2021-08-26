Phoenix Carl's Jr.-Green Burrito Restaurant Destroyed in 2-Alarm Fire
The four employees and one patron who were in the restaurant at the time of the blaze were reportedly not hurt in the blaze.
Some fast food customers in Phoenix, Arizona, will need to find another place to dine after a fire destroyed a Carl’s Jr. and Green Burrito restaurant this week.
Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building’s windows, and it took three-dozen fire units to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
Firefighters initially tried to battle the fire from inside the building.
But despite their best efforts, it continued to burn.
The four employees and one patron who were in the restaurant at the time the fire broke out were reportedly unhurt.
The fire was eventually brought under control, but no one will be eating at this branch of the fast food chain any time soon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, several counties in Arizona are under an excessive heat warning as temperatures reach well over 100 degrees.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating AfghanistanHuman Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: CopsCrime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on HuluInspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops SayCrime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian RantHuman Interest