A mom in Syracuse, New York, could not believe her eyes when she got back her daughter's school pictures.

Nicole Bartlett had daughter Alina dressed to the nines, with her hair perfectly combed and set in place with a headband before sending the girl off on the day of her preschool pictures.

So imagine her surprise when she got the pictures back and saw her daughter's carefully combed coif had turned in a bombastic bouffant.

"I really thought nothing could possibly go wrong from the time she got off the bus to when they had the pictures taken," Nicole tells Inside Edition. "I was shocked."

Even more shocking? They still do not know what happened to Alina's hair that morning.

Nicole says they have some theories, but nothing concrete just yet.

"I think if it was her senior pictures that would be different," admits Nicole. "But I think these will make for really cute memories."

