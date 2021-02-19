Pizza Sales Skyrocketing Amid Pandemic

Love for pizza has gone through the roof during the pandemic. Whether it’s getting them delivered, grabbing one from the freezer section, or grabbing a slice to go, sales have skyrocketed.

“A lot of people struggled during the pandemic. Many, many people were out of work or looking to operate on tighter budgets. Pizza is a quick and easy way to feed many people for not a lot of money,” CNBC correspondent Kate Rogers told Inside Edition.

While countless restaurants are closing their doors nationwide, business is booming at pizzerias. Domino’s has hired 30,000 new employees since the pandemic began and small pizza shops have seen an uptick too.

Village Square Pizza in New York City saw deliveries soar over 100%. They even opened up a second location across town.

Inside Edition spoke to food blogger Dina Deleasa of DishItGirl.com. She showed us how to jazz up frozen pizza.

“It’s kind of like a blank canvas. So you can use anything that you’ve got going on in your refrigerator,” she said.

Watch the video in the player above for more of Deleasa’s tips.

RELATED STORIES

Is This the Best Snack Shop in the US? NYC Exotic Snax Offers Foodies a Chance to Travel With Their Taste Buds

Hunger for the Holidays: Food Banks Overwhelmed by Families in Need as Coronavirus Federal Funds Run Low

Intrepid Foodies Brave Winter Storm Gail to Eat Outdoors in New York