Police Identify Victims of Buffalo Tops Market Shooting

Police have identified the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. The 10 people who were killed are identified as:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

The identities of those who were injured are:

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55

Police said they have non-life threatening injuries and have been treated and released from the Erie County Medical Center.

In an update on Sunday, authorities said the 18-year-old white male who shot 10 people to death researched local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible.

The Associated Press reports that Payton Gendron was known to law enforcement officials, after threatening to shoot up his school, Susquehanna Valley High School, in Conklin, New York, around the time of graduation last June. At the time, New York State Police said troopers responded and Gendron was sent to a local hospital.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron had no further contact with law enforcement after he was released.

Gendron’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron are both civil engineers who work for the New York state Department of Transportation. They were reportedly interviewed by the FBI and are cooperating with authorities.

