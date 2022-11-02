Police Plead for Help in Rapper Takeoff's Shooting Death in Houston

Houston police are pleading for help in their investigation into the killing of rap star Takeoff, who was shot dead early Tuesday outside a bowling alley and billiards hall.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is. How peaceful he is. What a great artist," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference late Tuesday.

“I ask you one thing and I want this to resonate with everybody: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You’d want somebody to step up, so please step up. Get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family who’s hurting right now," the chief said.

Multiple shots were fired about 2:30 a.m. outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling following an after-party, police said. The shooting occurred during some kind of disagreement on a third-floor balcony in front of the establishment's locked front doors, investigators said.

About 40 people were there, many of whom fled when gunfire rang out, authorities said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also begged for witnesses to come forward. "I want to again, plead to the persons who were there, who have information on who these shooters were, give HPD that information, so we can solve this situation," he said. "We owe that to Takeoff's mom."

The Grammy-nominated rapper was part of the hugely popular trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset, who is married to fellow rap star Cardi B.

All three were at the party, and video from the scene appears to show Quavo arguing with someone moments before the shooting started and then screaming for help afterward. Graphic cellphone footage has appeared online, published by individuals and the paparazzi video site TMZ.

At least two weapons were fired Tuesday, the police chief said. A man and a woman were also hit by bullets, but sustained non-life-threatening wounds and drove themselves to nearby hospitals in private vehicles, he said.

“Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” said Finner, who added he knows and respects several such artists in the community. Houston claims several famous rappers including Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and producer DJ Premier.

“There’s so many talented individuals, men and women in that community who, again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said. "I want to meet with some of our artists and see how we can taper things down.”

The three family members formed Migos in 2008. Their debut mixtape, "Juug Season," was released in 2011. The trio had their first hit with “Versace,” which led to a string of chart-toppers including “Bad and Boujee,” as well as “Stir Fry” and “MotorSport.”

Their second album, "Culture," topped the Billboard 200 in 2017 and received a Grammy nomination for best rap album.

