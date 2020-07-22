Police Seeking Answers After 3 Friends Slain on Fishing Trip

Police said they have received hundreds of tips after offering a $30,000 reward for anyone with information on the slaying of three friends who were out Fishing in Florida last week.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd added that anonymity is guaranteed as they continue to ask the public for help with new information.

“Some.. one.. out.. there… somebody knows something,” Judd said.

Best friends Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, had gone fishing last Friday at a spot down Lake Streety Road in Frostproof when Rollins made a frantic call to his father at 10:06 p.m., according Judd.

"[Brandon's father] receives an emergency call from his son and all he can make out is, 'Help,'" Judd said during a press conference Monday. "The dad jumps out of bed, dresses and runs to the area as quickly as he can ... they're all shot up. It's a massacre. He runs to his son's side and he and his son are there in an intimate moment with his son actively dying, and his son is saying some things to him which obviously we are not releasing to the public at this point."

All three men were dead by the time first responders arrived, police said.

Police believe there might have been more than one perpetrator in the massacre. The killings of the three young men, who are all from Frostproof, have left residents there shocked and heartbroken.

Police said some of the tips they’ve received look promising and they will “sort them through.” Authorities added that it’s not clear what the motive for the killings was, as robbery, drugs and domestic issues appear to be ruled out, according to the sheriff’s office.

A friend of the men, Kris Meyer, is hoping for answers.

“I just wish I knew something about who did this. I wish I knew why,” Meyer told USA Today.

The Polk County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the case to contact them at 863-298-6200 or 1-800-226-TIPS. Information can be shared anonymously.

