Police Video Shows Model Charged in Boyfriend's Killing Handcuffed Months Earlier for Throwing Glass at Him

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:01 PM PST, November 21, 2022

Just-released police video shows officers responding to a Las Vegas hotel last July. Clenney tells police she and her boyfriend Christian Obumseli had gotten into “a loud argument” as Obumseli says she had just thrown a glass at him.

The OnlyFans model awaiting trial in Miami, Florida, accused of killing her boyfriend with a knife was placed in police custody eight months before the murder in an incident in Las Vegas. 

Just-released police video shows officers responding to a Las Vegas hotel last July after Courtney Clenney called security from her room. Clenney tells police she and her boyfriend Christian Obumseli had gotten into “a loud argument” as Obumseli says she had just thrown a glass at him, the video footage shows. Clenney now stands accused of killing 27-year-old Obumseli.

“My boyfriend and I just got into, like, a loud argument,” Clenney, 26, tells police. “I decided to call because we were getting really loud. It wasn't because I was scared or anything. He wouldn't hurt me.”

An officer asks Clenney, a model who reportedly made $3 million on her OnlyFans website, if she threw a glass at Obumseli, and she says she did.

The officer examines the condition of their room and it’s a wreck.

Clenney is put in cuffs, video footage shows.

“I don't feel that I should be getting arrested at all right now,” she says. “Is this, like, a ... overnight ordeal?”

“Twelve-hour hold,” a police officer replies.

“Twelve-hour hold!” she says. “OK, there's a lot, a lot, that happened that I didn't say.”

Clenney is led to a police vehicle, and she’s told she will get to see a judge.

The case was later dismissed.

A year later, Clenney was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death during an argument at their high-rise Miami apartment. She has claimed she acted in self-defense. When asked about the just-released Las Vegas video, her attorney, Sabrina Puglisi, said to Inside Edition, “To me, this is just another example of Courtney protecting her abuser. She clearly says, ‘But I didn't tell you everything because I was trying to protect him.’”

At a recent bail hearing on the murder charge, the physical toll of just three months in jail has taken on Clenney, who mouthed “I love you” to her parents.

She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

