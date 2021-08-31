Marrissa Cloutier, better known as @digitalprincxss on TikTok, OnlyFans and Twitch, is begging her fans not to believe everything they read after news of her recent arrest for child neglect began circulating on social media.

“I know there’s a lot of things that are being posted online that are out of context and are very much untrue so please do not believe everything you read on the internet,” Cloutier said in a now-deleted TikTok video just days after being released from jail.

The 24-year-old influencer, who also shares content on PornHub that receives millions of views, was arrested and charged last Wednesday after a neighbor reported her 4-year-old son wandering around outside of her Fort Myers, Florida, home by himself at around 10 p.m., police said.

Neighbors said her son had been outside “alone and crying,” and that a car that’s normally in the driveway of her home was not there, and the door leading to her home had been open, according to a probable cause statement by the Fort Myers Police Department.

Cloutier reportedly returned to the home before 11 p.m., and said she had run out to get laundry detergent and had only been away for about 15 minutes, the report stated.

But authorities didn’t believe her account. They said she had been wearing a short black dress and eyeliner – “attire and make up that is not usually conducive to a late-night run to a convenience store,” the report read – and the bottle of detergent had been half-empty.

Cloutier eventually told authorities that she had actually been visiting a friend, and left at 9:30 p.m. after putting her son to bed, and that her “anxiety made her lie,” the police report read.

She was then arrested, and booked into Lee County jail early the following morning, and released without bail about 12 hours later, according to booking records. Her mother had arrived at the time of her arrest to take custody of her son.

News of Cloutier’s arrest circulated online quickly, and the social media influencer, who has 2.2 million followers on TikTok, was just as quick to fire back.

She posted a video on TikTok days after her arrest addressing the controversy. “I’m not at all trying to avoid or hide the situation. For those of you who know how legal stuff works, legally I’m only allowed to say so much regarding it."

The video was removed shortly after but has been reshared by other users online.

Cloutier's TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts have now been set to private. Cloutier said she had only just moved to Fort Myers from Colorado after being stalked by online fans, according to the police report.

Cloutier pleaded not guilty to the charge and is expected to appear in court on September 27, according to booking records.

Neither Cloutier nor her lawyer has not responded to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

