Potential Juror in Parkland Sentencing Case Raises Eyebrows With Sugar Daddy Excuse

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:21 AM PDT, April 8, 2022

Nikolas Cruz, 23, has pleaded guilty for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where he killed 14 students and three staff members.

As jury selection got underway for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, one potential juror raised eyebrows with an excuse that may be a first for getting out of jury duty. 

“I’m married and I have my sugar daddy,” the potential juror said. 

Judge Elizabeth Scherer was clearly surprised, asking, “I’m sorry?” 

The woman, who went by the name Miss Bristol, said that she needed to see her sugar daddy everyday. 

“OK. All right. Ma’am, we’ll come back to you, OK? Thank you,” Scherer said.

Cruz, 23, has pleaded guilty to the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where he killed 14 students and three staff members.

Now comes the penalty phase, and the jury must determine if Cruz gets life in prison or the death penalty. 

The sentencing trial is expected to last from June until September.

Related Stories

Juror in Jussie Smollett Trial Speaks Out About How He Made His Decision
Kyle Rittenhouse Chooses Alternate Jurors From Raffle Box in Unusual Move Ahead of Deliberations
Judge to Weigh New Trial for Convicted Killer Scott Peterson After Juror Misconduct Claim
Kyle Rittenhouse Pulls Numbers From Tumbler for Jurors to Be AlternatesNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man With Ax Destroys Drum Kit of a Musician Who Was Playing in a California Park
Man With Ax Destroys Drum Kit of a Musician Who Was Playing in a California Park
1

Man With Ax Destroys Drum Kit of a Musician Who Was Playing in a California Park

Crime
Before Vanishing, Ciera Breland Said Husband Would Be Responsible 'If Anything Happens to Me,' Cousin Says
Before Vanishing, Ciera Breland Said Husband Would Be Responsible 'If Anything Happens to Me,' Cousin Says
2

Before Vanishing, Ciera Breland Said Husband Would Be Responsible 'If Anything Happens to Me,' Cousin Says

Crime
Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter Disappeared
Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter Disappeared
3

Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter Disappeared

Crime
Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East End
Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East End
4

Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East End

Animals
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Genocide for Alleged Atrocities in Ukraine as He Views Carnage in Bucha Massacre
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Genocide for Alleged Atrocities in Ukraine as He Views Carnage in Bucha Massacre
5

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Genocide for Alleged Atrocities in Ukraine as He Views Carnage in Bucha Massacre

Crime