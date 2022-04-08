Potential Juror in Parkland Sentencing Case Raises Eyebrows With Sugar Daddy Excuse
Nikolas Cruz, 23, has pleaded guilty for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where he killed 14 students and three staff members.
As jury selection got underway for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, one potential juror raised eyebrows with an excuse that may be a first for getting out of jury duty.
“I’m married and I have my sugar daddy,” the potential juror said.
Judge Elizabeth Scherer was clearly surprised, asking, “I’m sorry?”
The woman, who went by the name Miss Bristol, said that she needed to see her sugar daddy everyday.
“OK. All right. Ma’am, we’ll come back to you, OK? Thank you,” Scherer said.
Now comes the penalty phase, and the jury must determine if Cruz gets life in prison or the death penalty.
The sentencing trial is expected to last from June until September.
