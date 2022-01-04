The Powerball jackpot will hit a whopping $575 million for its Wednesday night drawing. The number rose after no tickets were sold for Monday night’s $540 million jackpot. It will be the ninth biggest in Powerball history, at a minimum, Powerball officials say.

The $575 million, is an estimated value of at least $409.3 million, CBS News reported.

The Monday night numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22, the news outlet reported.

Winners have two options to receive the money. They can either collect the money all at once, or they can opt for 30 payments over the course of 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5%.

Powerball officials said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, but only a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot.

The lottery game is available in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related Stories