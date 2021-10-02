The Payout for Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot Is Estimated at $635 Million
If a winning ticket sells, it’ll be the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the sixth-largest in Powerball history.
The Powerball jackpot has hit its highest number in months. The estimated jackpot is at an impressive $635 million, according to CNN.
$635 million is the amount based on an annuity payout over 29 years. If a ticket wins, the cash value will be around $450 million.
The last Powerball winner was in June. Since then, the jackpot has grown over 39 drawings from $20 million to the current amount.
The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, in addition to Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are a grim 1 in 292.1 million.
According to the countdown on the Powerball website, the drawing will occur at 10:59 p.m. EST. Sale cut-off times vary based on the location.
