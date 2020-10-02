Prince Harry Says He Had an 'Awakening' About Systemic Racism

Prince Harry has said that he recently had an “awakening” about how systemic racism impacts society. In an interview to mark the beginning of Black History Month in the United Kingdom, Harry said he realized "the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

From their home in Santa Barbara, California, Harry and Meghan called for Britain to address structural racism and Harry talked about his newfound understanding.

"I've had an awakening as such of my own, because I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K., but also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t,” Harry told U.K.'s Evening Standard newspaper.

He continued on to talk about some of the ways he’s begun to notice the hardships people of color face.

“You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a Black doll there?’" Harry said. “And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a Black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

Meghan also talked about her support of the Black Lives Matters movement and how it's creating worldwide conversation, although also said it can be “inflammatory” for some.

“But when there is just peaceful protest and when there is the intention of just wanting community and just wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing,” Meghan told the paper. “While it has been challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people. We recognize that. It is uncomfortable for us.”

Since stepping down from their royal duties in March, Harry and Meghan have been more outspoken in regards to racism, the royal empire and the history of the commonwealth. The pair have been married since May 2018.

