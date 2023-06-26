The iconic black sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana in 1981 will be up for auction in August after being found in an attic 40 years later.

Art brokerage company Sotheby’s announced Monday that the famous sweater worn by the ‘People's Princess’ will headline their inaugural Fashion Icons sale in August.

“The Fashion Icons sale celebrates the legendary people, unforgettable events, and unparalleled creativity through the lens of fashion,” Sotheby’s described.

Princess Diana was first seen wearing the sheep sweater in 1981, according to Sotheby’s. Just a few weeks later, the designers, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, received a letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that the soon-to-be princess had damaged the sweater and requested a repair to the current one or a new one.

The designers knitted a new one for her and two years later she wore it to one of Prince Charles’ polo matches along with white pants, a white collar, and a black ribbon tie, Sotheby’s said.

“Fashion outlets highlighted the sweater, dissecting its design and discussing its cultural significance. This exposure not only amplified the popularity of the Black Sheep Sweater but also influenced the broader fashion landscape,” Sotheby’s expressed.

The original damaged sweater was believed to be sent out to a customer and lost in the high demand following the popularity generated by the princess, until March 2023 when it was found in an attic, Sotheby’s wrote.

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box,” Muir and Osborne said, according to Sotheby’s. ”Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981.”

The iconic sweater will go on auction starting Aug. 31 and will close Sep. 14, Sotheby’s announced. Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of Fashion and Accessories, told People that the sweater is estimated to fetch $50,000 to $80,000.

For those that can’t spend that much for the original sweater, Rowing Blazers partnered with the original designers and is selling the “Diana’s Edition” sweater for $248.