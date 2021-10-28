Pushy Pig Escapes Enclosure to Mate With Sows Next Door, Fathers 71 Piglets | Inside Edition

Pushy Pig Escapes Enclosure to Mate With Sows Next Door, Fathers 71 Piglets

Animals
Pushy pig fathers 71 piglet.
This little piggie has been very busy.Kew Little Pigs
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 12:12 PM PDT, October 28, 2021

A boar named Blanket at a micro pig petting farm in Britain now has a lot of kids, er, piglets, running around.

A pint-sized pig named Blanket is a bit of a cad.

At a petting zoo in Britain, Blanket managed to launch himself over a fence and romance several sows, resulting in him fathering 71 piglets.

The hefty porker gave himself away by breaking a bench he used as a launching pad. After leaping a fence more than four feet high, he began rutting two sows in front of visitors at the petting enclosure, according to staff at Kew Little Pigs.

Blanket and his broken escape device. - Kew Little Pigs

There are no more benches in Blanket's domain.

"Enough was enough," Olivia Mikhail, the petting zoo's owner, told the BBC.

 "Now he has broken the bench and we have put extra measures in place, sadly for Blanket and his girlfriends the fun is over," she said.

One of the new moms, courtesy of Blanket, and their offspring. - Kew Little Pigs

Related Stories

Idaho Animal Sanctuary Looking for People to Spend Time With Their Cows, Pigs, Chickens and Horses
Beloved Cartoon Character Peppa Pig Trolls Kanye West Over 'Donda' Album Ratings
Crikey! Animated Series 'Peppa Pig' Has American Kids Speaking With British Accents
Inside Cafe That Lets Guests Sip Tea and Pet PigsAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online
Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online
1

Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
2

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
3

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned
4

Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids Abandoned

Crime
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health