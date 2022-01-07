Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness

She’s Queen Elizabeth's biggest, littlest fan.

Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland from Kentucky, likes to dress just like the 95-year-old British monarch — floral hat, pale blue coat, brooch and dainty white gloves.

She even has corgis, just like the queen, and can do the royal wave.

When her mom, Katelyn, sent a photo to the queen herself in England, she actually got a reply from Windsor Castle.

“The queen enjoyed the splendid outfit,” it said.

We crown her, her royal cuteness!

Related Stories