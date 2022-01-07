Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness
When her mom, Katelyn, sent a photo to the queen herself in England, she actually got a reply from Windsor Castle.
She’s Queen Elizabeth's biggest, littlest fan.
Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland from Kentucky, likes to dress just like the 95-year-old British monarch — floral hat, pale blue coat, brooch and dainty white gloves.
She even has corgis, just like the queen, and can do the royal wave.
“The queen enjoyed the splendid outfit,” it said.
We crown her, her royal cuteness!
