Rare Book Laced With Deadly Poison Found in a U.K. Library

A book with a poisonous ending has been found in the United Kingdom in the search for toxic books across the globe.

Senior librarian, Rhian Isaac, discovered the copy of "My Own Garden: The Young Gardener’s Yearbook" on the shelves in Leeds Central Library after finding it in the database of The Poison Book Project, according to authorities.

“As a librarian, it’s always incredibly exciting to discover any sort of rare, or unusual book in our collection. But this project is also really important as it helps librarians across the world work together and understand how and when these books were made as well as what steps we can take to keep track of them and make sure they are safely stored and cared for,” said Isaac.

The book is laced with deadly poison due to it containing an emerald-green color dye which contains levels of arsenic, a compound that can be deadly if ingested, authorities reported.

The Poison Book Project is an investigation that dives into the materials used in Victorian-era book bindings and book cloth colorings that are potentially toxic, according to the Winterthur Museum.

Along with the inclusion of toxic materials, the rare book also held an inscription showing that the book was a gift to Caroline Gott, a descendant of a renowned Leeds industrialist, Benjamin Gott, according to authorities.

The rare book joined the library’s collection when Beryl Gott left part of her large personal library to the Leeds Public Libraries, authorities reported.

“The fact that this particular book also once belonged to the Gott family means its story is also a part of Leeds’s history and, with some careful handling and storage, it can continue to be part of our collection for many years to come,” said Isaac.

According to authorities, the deadly book is now in safe hands and has been sent off to undergo testing that will determine how much arsenic is contained within the story.

