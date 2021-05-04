Is there someone deliberately killing pets in this Missouri neighborhood? Residents of Warren County, a secluded suburb of St. Louis, are confused, upset and angered by at least two pet killings in the area that appear to be deliberate.

“She stood right here and watched that man swerve and hit that dog," neighbor Jason Fincher said of his wife’s account of their Great Dane puppy being killed.

Fincher explained in an interview with KMOV that they had attempted to rescue their dog Blue after the alleged crash in March, but the poor pup succumbed to its injuries. “That was my son’s dog, he slept with him every night,” he said.

But to Fincher, the identity of the alleged puppy killer is no mystery. He said he spoke to the man who hit his dog after, and instead of apologizing and showing remorse, “it was a bunch of flip offs and ‘F you’s,” he said.

He said his Ring doorbell camera even caught the man walking up to his window days before, threatening, “I’m going to kill the dogs.”

“This neighbor had been threatening to kill his dogs for walking around,” said Ashley Kindschi, who also lives in the area.

She told Inside Edition Digital that she and Fincher have known each other for years. The town is small, and they share a private road.

Kindschi said she’s “pretty certain” that the same man killed her rescue cat Ralph last October.

Kindschi said her indoor cat accidentally got outside, and she later found her pet lying facedown in a bush with an “arrow sticking out of him,” she wrote in a Facebook page in her cat’s honor. “I see the blood and freak out … I am crying and hysterical.”

Kindschi’s despair was also caught on her Ring doorbell camera as she carried Ralph inside, bloodied, where he later died.

She said her Ring doorbell camera also caught a similar-looking man roaming her yard before Ralph was found dead.

Both Fincher and Kindschi said they have reported the deaths to the authorities and say they have not heard back. According to KMOV, the police report regarding Blue’s death found no evidence a man left the road to hit a dog and said the man claimed it was an accident, while the one related to Ralph’s death was still being investigated.

Inside Edition Digital has not heard back from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Stories