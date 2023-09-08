There are an estimated 400 members of law enforcement searching the suburbs south of Philadelphia for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante.

As the search enters day nine however, some residents are growing a bit restless and joining in the manhunt.

Inside Edition caught up with some of these vigilantes who are hoping to catch the escaped murderer whose whereabouts have an entire county on edge.

Cavalcante dramatically scaled a prison wall more than a week ago, and these residents are tired of waiting for his capture.

They also believe they know the terrain better than anyone else, and strongly believe that the fugitive may be near a body of water.

Also motivating these vigilantes may be the $20,000 reward that is currently being offered for information leading to Cavalcante's capture.

"Let me join the search. All I need is my rifle and my dog," read one post on social media.

But this kind of renegade search is exactly what authorities are advising against.

"I would ask them not to do it. I can't prevent them from doing it, but they have no authority and run the risk, depending on the action they take, of getting themselves into trouble," said one member of law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a resident reported a sighting of Cavalcante Thursday on the grounds of one of the most prestigious botanical gardens in the country, Longwood Gardens.

That forced an immediate evacuation, and Longwood remains closed today.

It would be the second time Cavalcante has been to the location, with surveillance cameras catching him there on Monday.

Some residents are hoping that he will next land in their crosshairs, and end the tense search for a killer.