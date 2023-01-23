A young girl in Rhode Island wrote to police just after Christmas and sent in what she said was DNA evidence to help solve one of Earth’s greatest mysteries – is Santa Claus real?

The Cumberland Police Department in Rhode Island posted on Facebook recently that in early January they received a package containing a letter from a young girl in the area.

The unnamed girl wrote to police asking, “Dear Cumberland Police Department,” the tiny P.I. wrote in her note. “I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left out for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?”

Cops posted the letter and the images of the so-called DNA the young girl sent where she was “requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.”

When Cumberland Chief Benson got news of the package, cops say he immediately instructed his Investigative Division to forward her evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Health- Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Benson said in a statement.

While police say they are still awaiting the results of the DNA tests, they have been “in contact with this future-CPD Detective and provided her with some already uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ presence in her neighborhood the night of December 24th, 2022.”

“More information to follow in the coming weeks,” the police department said. “Stay tuned.”

