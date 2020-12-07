Rudy Giuliani Is Sick With COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney who in recent weeks has been traveling the country promoting an overturn of the election results, was hospitalized on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports. The 76-year-old was taken to Georgetown University Hospital, a source confirmed to CNN.

Trump publicly announced that his legal adviser had fallen ill with the virus on Sunday, writing, "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on."

Hours after, the former New York mayor confirmed the news, "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," he wrote. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

Giuliani is considered a higher risk for complications due to his age.

It is unclear when Giuliani was first exposed or when he tested positive. There have been no additional details since the news of his condition.

His son, Andrew Giuliani, who is a member of the White House administration, wished his father well on Twitter, saying he was "resting, getting great care and feeling well."

"Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being," he wrote.

Giuliani's diagnosis comes weeks after the president's attorney and other prominent members of Trump's inner circle have continued to campaign across states in an attempt to further advance baseless claims of election fraud ever since President-elect Joe Biden was deemed the presidential victor.

Meanwhile, Trump has contended that the U.S. is improving in COVID-19 cases, despite the nation seeing a record number of hospitalizations, according to data reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Giuliani has appeared maskless during a variety of public appearances including in hotel ballrooms, indoor news conferences, and in state capitols, CNN reported. In these incidents, Giuliani was seen hugging and taking pictures with people without any face protection, the outlet reported.

The outlet also reported that Giuliani was at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta last Thursday during a Senate hearing, where he removed his face mask while greeting supporters.

The day prior, Giuliani traveled to Michigan for a state House committee hearing where he, again, was maskless, CNN reported.

In a statement sent to CNN late Sunday night, the Trump campaign wrote that Giuliani tested negative twice "preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia" last week. The campaign also told the outlet that Giuliani was not experiencing any symptoms prior or a positive test until more than two days after he returned from his trip.

In recent months, the president, First Lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Barron, as well as his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have all tested positive for the virus.

