Russian Troops Force Their Way Into Ukrainian Apartments, Smash Security Cameras

By IE Staff
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, March 21, 2022

Russian soldiers were seen on camera forcing their way into an apartment complex in a Kyiv suburb.

According to the United Nations, 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, and those remaining describe living in a war zone as hell.  

They smashed the security cameras in the elevators using rifle barrels. In surveillance video obtained by The New York Times, the invaders moved in to take up sniper positions.

“It shows how Putin is on his heels, off his timeline, ratcheting up his force to terror, actually dragging Ukrainian citizens out of their homes. It's extraordinary these atrocities — particularly in the urban centers,” retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Newton told Inside Edition.

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Kherson, unarmed crowds chanting “go home” managed to turn back Russian armored vehicles in the main square. But their victory was short-lived. The Russians returned, dispersing the crowds with live rounds.

In the capital city of Kyiv, a huge fireball erupted during a missile strike on a shopping mall Sunday night. The mall is now a heap of smoldering rubble.

